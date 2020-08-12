Previous
Gap in the curtains by pattyblue
273 / 365

Gap in the curtains

I often stop at this spot to watch the ducks weaving through the willow tree, so relaxing.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
