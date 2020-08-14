Sign up
275 / 365
Fat hoverfly
This Hornet mimic hoverfly looks like he's put a few Covid19 pounds on. He seems to be bursting out of his skin.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
0
0
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
275
photos
50
followers
64
following
75% complete
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
Views
3
3
365
iPhone SE
11th August 2020 11:18am
Tags
fat
,
hoverfly
