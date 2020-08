Custard factory

This one is for Tim L who asked yesterday what would happen if he followed the Custard Factory sign.

This is the site of the original Bird's Custard factory which has been converted into trendy shops and bars. The railway arch at the end of the road is where I took the grunge picture yesterday and the start of the street art area.

Behind where I am standing is the main road which has the original restored Victorian offices of the factory.