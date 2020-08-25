Previous
Shrooms a plenty by pattyblue
283 / 365

Shrooms a plenty

After yesterday's rain the mushrooms have popped up everywhere.
These beauties were part of a big fairy ring.
Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
