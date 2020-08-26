Previous
Snap by pattyblue
284 / 365

Snap

Was she doing what I was doing?
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
77% complete

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, maybe she was!!
August 26th, 2020  
