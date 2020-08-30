Previous
Next
Honesty by pattyblue
288 / 365

Honesty

There is a little path just off my regular walking route that does magical stuff when the sun is out.
It was a lovely sunny morning today so I did a detour and was rewarded with this Honesty having a bask.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate ace
Nice lighting
August 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise