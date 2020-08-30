Sign up
Honesty
There is a little path just off my regular walking route that does magical stuff when the sun is out.
It was a lovely sunny morning today so I did a detour and was rewarded with this Honesty having a bask.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
honesty
Kate
ace
Nice lighting
August 30th, 2020
