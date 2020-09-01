Previous
Hanging around by pattyblue
290 / 365

Hanging around

I liked this almost there ladybird hanging on an acorn.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details

Kate ace
Never thought about insects eating an acorn on the tree.
September 1st, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
nice capture ...
September 1st, 2020  
