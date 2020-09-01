Sign up
Previous
Next
290 / 365
Hanging around
I liked this almost there ladybird hanging on an acorn.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
31st August 2020 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Tags
hanging
,
around
Kate
ace
Never thought about insects eating an acorn on the tree.
September 1st, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
nice capture ...
September 1st, 2020
