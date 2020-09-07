Previous
Woo hoo! by pattyblue
296 / 365

Woo hoo!

I'm so excited, look what's just been delivered!
This is the next book in a series that I've been waiting patiently for. It's a big book and I've just checked and it's 927 pages long, happy happy me 😁
7th September 2020

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Babs ace
Is this the latest in a series? I wonder why J K Rowling is writing under the name of Robert Galbraith.

Looks like quite a read, should keep you occupied for a while.
September 15th, 2020  
