296 / 365
Scribble tree
This is a dead tree that I pass each day on my walk. I don't know what it is as there are no leaves for me to identify it but it reminds me of a child's scribble drawing.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
365
iPhone SE
7th September 2020 11:20am
tree
scribble
