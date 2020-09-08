Previous
Scribble tree by pattyblue
296 / 365

Scribble tree

This is a dead tree that I pass each day on my walk. I don't know what it is as there are no leaves for me to identify it but it reminds me of a child's scribble drawing.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
