Eye of Horus by pattyblue
305 / 365

Eye of Horus

Standing in the queue today I had the weirdest feeling of being watched..

16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
bruni ace
Is this for real. I guess too early for Halloween.
September 16th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
@bruni As the queue moved I saw him from the front and he was smothered all over in tattoos - even his face!
September 16th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Needs to grow his hair in quickly (and hopefully never goes bald :)
September 16th, 2020  
RomainZ ace
Brrrrr... I think he did especially too keep distance 🤔
September 16th, 2020  
Lesley ace
Ouch! I always think head tattoos must really hurt. Great shot.
September 16th, 2020  
