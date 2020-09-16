Sign up
305 / 365
Eye of Horus
Standing in the queue today I had the weirdest feeling of being watched..
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
5
0
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
305
photos
50
followers
65
following
83% complete
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
16th September 2020 11:57am
Exif
View Info
eye
,
of
,
horus
bruni
ace
Is this for real. I guess too early for Halloween.
September 16th, 2020
Pat Thacker
@bruni
As the queue moved I saw him from the front and he was smothered all over in tattoos - even his face!
September 16th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Needs to grow his hair in quickly (and hopefully never goes bald :)
September 16th, 2020
RomainZ
ace
Brrrrr... I think he did especially too keep distance 🤔
September 16th, 2020
Lesley
ace
Ouch! I always think head tattoos must really hurt. Great shot.
September 16th, 2020
