I'm sitting in the railway station

Got a ticket to my destination...



Yesterday was the last warm day of summer and me & my sis made the most of it with a trip to Warwick.

This is looking up at the roof of Moor Street station in Birmingham and the sky was pure blue with unbroken sunshine full of promise for the day ahead.

Warwick was lovely but with Covid restrictions quite a few things were closed so we will return when this is over.

We have managed to get out every week, masked up and socially distanced of course and have been to some lovely places which has helped us keep some normality in this situation.



