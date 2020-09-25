Previous
Next
Suburban grapes by pattyblue
314 / 365

Suburban grapes

I've walked past this archway into someone's garden many times but only today did I realise that it was covered in a grapevine.
Not a common sight here in middle England..
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
It looks quite Mediterranean
September 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise