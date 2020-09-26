Previous
Next
Sad tree by pattyblue
315 / 365

Sad tree

I love this tree's sad expression.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh dear it is a sad tree isn't it, probably fed up of its Covid haircut.
September 28th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
@onewing Haha yes, it is quite a shocking haircut!
September 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise