316 / 365
Ready to drop
The squirrels are going mad for these European horse chestnuts at the moment.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
317
photos
51
followers
66
following
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
28th September 2020 11:58am
Tags
drop
,
to
,
ready
