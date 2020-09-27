Previous
Ready to drop by pattyblue
Ready to drop

The squirrels are going mad for these European horse chestnuts at the moment.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
