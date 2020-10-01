Previous
Mystery solved by pattyblue
320 / 365

Mystery solved

A few days ago I posted a picture of some mystery mushrooms.
I revisited them yesterday and they had grown enough to be identified.
I'm pretty sure they are golden scalycaps.
Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
