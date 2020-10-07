Previous
Next
Nature art by pattyblue
326 / 365

Nature art

I was walking across the railway bridge today which had been sprayed with silver graffiti when I noticed this spleenwort growing through it.
I found it quite appealing.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tim L ace
Agree - nature fights back !
October 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise