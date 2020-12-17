Sign up
Photo 386
Confused nature
Cherry blossom in December!
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
17th December 2020 11:30am
nature
confused
