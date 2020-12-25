Previous
Frosty Christmas by pattyblue
Photo 392

Frosty Christmas

No white Christmas here but some lovely frost on my walk today.
The sun was shining but not warm enough to melt the frost.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 25th, 2020  
Lee ace
Lovely. Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Love the way you caught the frost painting.
December 25th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
don't they look marvellous
December 25th, 2020  
