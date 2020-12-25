Sign up
Photo 392
Frosty Christmas
No white Christmas here but some lovely frost on my walk today.
The sun was shining but not warm enough to melt the frost.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
5
5
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
25th December 2020 12:05pm
Tags
christmas
,
frosty
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 25th, 2020
Lee
ace
Lovely. Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Love the way you caught the frost painting.
December 25th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
don't they look marvellous
December 25th, 2020
