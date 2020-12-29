Previous
Next
Christmas kisses by pattyblue
Photo 394

Christmas kisses

A quick picture before they are all gone 😋
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Pretty shot! Chocolate? I'll help.....
December 29th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
@casablanca Sorry - too late!
December 29th, 2020  
Babs ace
Lovely kisses, time to pucker up, ha ha.

Love the comments above. Good to hear they didn't last long.
December 29th, 2020  
Kate ace
Nice reflections...going, going, gone!
December 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise