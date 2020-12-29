Sign up
Photo 394
Christmas kisses
A quick picture before they are all gone 😋
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
29th December 2020 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
kisses
Casablanca
ace
Pretty shot! Chocolate? I'll help.....
December 29th, 2020
Pat Thacker
@casablanca
Sorry - too late!
December 29th, 2020
Babs
ace
Lovely kisses, time to pucker up, ha ha.
Love the comments above. Good to hear they didn't last long.
December 29th, 2020
Kate
ace
Nice reflections...going, going, gone!
December 29th, 2020
