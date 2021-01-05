Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 401
In the bleak midwinter
Some leaves trapped in an icy puddle taken on my Christmas Day walk.
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
401
photos
70
followers
81
following
109% complete
View this month »
394
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
25th December 2020 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
in
,
bleak
,
midwinter
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice texture
January 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close