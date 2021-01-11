Previous
Next
Teasels by pattyblue
Photo 407

Teasels

I can't get enough of the lovely teasels.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
I love teasels too, unfortunately, we don't see them in Australia. I used to use them a lot in floral arrangements when I lived in the UK.
January 12th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
What a pretty picture. I love teazles too - gorgeous spiky things!
January 12th, 2021  
Debra ace
Beautiful!
January 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise