Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Photo 407
Teasels
I can't get enough of the lovely teasels.
11th January 2021
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
6th January 2021 11:34am
Tags
teasels
Babs
ace
I love teasels too, unfortunately, we don't see them in Australia. I used to use them a lot in floral arrangements when I lived in the UK.
January 12th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
What a pretty picture. I love teazles too - gorgeous spiky things!
January 12th, 2021
Debra
ace
Beautiful!
January 12th, 2021
