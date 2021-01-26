Previous
Transformation by pattyblue
Transformation

I very often stand in this spot trying to find something nice to photograph but it really is an ugly little stream.
Well I take it all back because it suddenly came into it's moment when the snow came down.
Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
