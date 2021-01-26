Sign up
Photo 417
Transformation
I very often stand in this spot trying to find something nice to photograph but it really is an ugly little stream.
Well I take it all back because it suddenly came into it's moment when the snow came down.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
24th January 2021 12:26pm
Tags
transformation
