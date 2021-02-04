Previous
Hazel catkins by pattyblue
Photo 426

Hazel catkins

I was amazed at how pretty they were close up.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
