Previous
Next
Foggy island by pattyblue
Photo 435

Foggy island

I was out at dawn this morning and although there wasn't a nice sunrise I was rewarded instead by this little island shrouded in fog.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What an amazing capture, such wonderful and perfect reflections.
February 15th, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
February 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise