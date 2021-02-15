Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 435
Foggy island
I was out at dawn this morning and although there wasn't a nice sunrise I was rewarded instead by this little island shrouded in fog.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
2
2
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
15th February 2021 8:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
island
,
foggy
Diana
ace
What an amazing capture, such wonderful and perfect reflections.
February 15th, 2021
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
February 15th, 2021
