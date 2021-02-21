Previous
Next
More canal by pattyblue
Photo 440

More canal

A different view of the canal today, a bit further away from the urban industrial section.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise