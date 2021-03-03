Sign up
Photo 447
Poppy skeleton
Spotted in a garden on my walk today.
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
7
1
1
365
iPhone SE
4th March 2021 12:45pm
skeleton
poppy
Michelle
Well spotted, I love how some plants are just as beautiful when they have dried out
March 4th, 2021
