Poppy skeleton by pattyblue
Poppy skeleton

Spotted in a garden on my walk today.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Michelle
Well spotted, I love how some plants are just as beautiful when they have dried out
March 4th, 2021  
