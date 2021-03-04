Sign up
Photo 448
Well hello there
This little beauty had popped up between the dead leaves all on its lonesome.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
hello
there
well
Michelle
Such a lovely bright colour
March 4th, 2021
