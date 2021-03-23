Previous
Glory of the snow by pattyblue
Glory of the snow

I found these little beauties on my walk yesterday and had to look them up as I'd not seen them before.
A school day for me today.
Pat Thacker

I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
