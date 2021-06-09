Sign up
Photo 515
Lupins
On my many walks along the canal I've noticed that each section has its own little eco/flora system.
This stretch here is just awash with lupins and every one of them is purple.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
lupins
Dione Giorgio
They make a gorgeous stretch of vibrant purple. Looks a magnificent walk along the canal.
June 9th, 2021
Kate
ace
Nothing like a walkway lined with colorful flowers
June 9th, 2021
