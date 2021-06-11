Previous
Poppy on steps by pattyblue
Photo 517

Poppy on steps

I love how poppies can grow anywhere and beautify even the ugliest things.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
June 11th, 2021  
