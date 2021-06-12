Previous
Proud parents by pattyblue
Photo 518

Proud parents

In April I uploaded a picture of a swans nest and worried at the time that they might not make it as the nest was very exposed.
I haven't returned to this park since so I was delighted today when they glided over to me to show off their brood.

Pat Thacker

I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands.
