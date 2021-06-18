Previous
Next
Happy snail by pattyblue
Photo 524

Happy snail

After a couple of dry warm sunny weeks it was much cooler today with constant rain.
The snails were out in their numbers today and this little chap looked like he was giving his under carriage a good wash.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
143% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise