No takers by pattyblue
Photo 533

No takers

Although the day was warm and sunny there were no people using these beach huts.
It was good for me though to get this people free shot.

Sorry for the glut of pictures and lack of comments but I'm home now and playing catch up.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
146% complete

