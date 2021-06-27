Sign up
Photo 533
No takers
Although the day was warm and sunny there were no people using these beach huts.
It was good for me though to get this people free shot.
Sorry for the glut of pictures and lack of comments but I'm home now and playing catch up.
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
0
0
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
533
photos
93
followers
84
following
146% complete
View this month »
526
527
528
529
530
531
532
533
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
25th June 2021 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
no
,
takers
