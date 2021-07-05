Previous
So many by pattyblue
As I approached a bank of nettles I wondered what all the black stuff was on them.
As I got close I realised they were covered in these Peacock butterfly caterpillars.
We should have lots of butterflies in a month or so.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Lesley ace
Woah! Look at those spines! Lovely detail.
July 5th, 2021  
Michelle
Well spotted, lovely capture
July 5th, 2021  
Nina Ganci
wow! That is a lot! very good focus
You must visit again soon when the butterflies are around
July 5th, 2021  
