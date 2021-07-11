Sign up
Photo 546
Swap you a nut for a picture?
DEAL!
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
2
1
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
546
photos
94
followers
85
following
149% complete
539
540
541
542
543
544
545
546
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
11th July 2021 11:52am
Tags
a
,
for
,
you
,
nut
,
swap
,
picture?
Babs
ace
Ha ha great shot and title
July 11th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
July 11th, 2021
