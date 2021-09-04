Previous
Next
Golden fungi by pattyblue
Photo 558

Golden fungi

This old tree stump is just inside the cemetery gates and every year this lovely fungi appears.
The day was dull and gloomy so this bright fungi added a nice splash of colour.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
It sure has a nice golden color, looks like a pretty good size fungi. Nice capture.
September 5th, 2021  
Diana ace
They look amazing, beautifully captured.
September 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise