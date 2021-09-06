Previous
Sleeping on the job by pattyblue
Photo 561

Sleeping on the job

I found this little bee asleep on this flower.
I very gently touched him with my finger and he wiggled an antennae at me then went back to sleep.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
