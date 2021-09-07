Sign up
Photo 562
Young at heart
These two elderly gents are usually sitting on the park benches chatting but I had to smile when I found them doing this the other day.
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
0
0
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
13th August 2021 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
at
,
young
