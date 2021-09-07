Previous
Next
Young at heart by pattyblue
Photo 562

Young at heart

These two elderly gents are usually sitting on the park benches chatting but I had to smile when I found them doing this the other day.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise