After the storm by pattyblue
After the storm

After the high winds of the last couple of days, today was very calm and the reflections on the canal were at their best.
This is a row of ramshackle huts attached to a much larger building.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
LManning (Laura) ace
Stunning reflections. The choice of black and white and your processing really bring it out.
November 29th, 2021  
