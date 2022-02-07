Previous
Best laid plans by pattyblue
Best laid plans

I took the shot on the left in the summer and I could see a man in the bark but I wasn't quite happy with it.
I went back a few days ago to see if I could do better and.....oh dear.
Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
What a sad surprise, I see the man too! Such a pity it was felled.
