Girl in a hat

Bernard Sindall’s Girl in a Hat was made in 1972 and stands in the middle of the campus of Birmingham University.
I love the expression on her face.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Esther Rosenberg ace
cool statue.
