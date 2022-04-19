Sign up
Photo 644
Girl in a hat
Bernard Sindall’s Girl in a Hat was made in 1972 and stands in the middle of the campus of Birmingham University.
I love the expression on her face.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Esther Rosenberg
ace
cool statue.
April 20th, 2022
