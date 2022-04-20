Previous
Gone but not forgotten by pattyblue
Photo 645

Gone but not forgotten

This once busy Arcade is now almost empty of shops and is used as a cut through to the busier parts of town.
I like how it’s clean and well looked after even though it’s had it’s day.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Milanie ace
An excellent spot to capture
April 20th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
This is beautifully captured.
April 20th, 2022  
