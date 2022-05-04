Sign up
Photo 655
Old meets new
I know which one I prefer.
We found some lovely buildings in Stafford.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
new
old
meets
Babs
ace
What fabulous old buildings, I hope they don't fall on the new ones.
May 5th, 2022
