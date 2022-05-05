Sign up
Photo 656
Stafford
The war memorial statue in front of Stafford crown court.
We had a great day exploring the town.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
stafford
Mags
ace
Marvelous silhouette against your lovely sky!
May 6th, 2022
