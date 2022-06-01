Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 666
My old man
Practising with portraits.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
3
3
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
666
photos
90
followers
84
following
182% complete
View this month »
659
660
661
662
663
664
665
666
Views
6
3
3
365
iPhone 13 mini
23rd May 2022 10:57am
Public
old
man
my
Milanie
ace
Wonderful lighting on your portrait.
June 1st, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A splendid high key portrait!
June 1st, 2022
Delboy79
ace
Wonderful did you add a vignette to get this effect. FAV
June 1st, 2022
