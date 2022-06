Light bulb moment

I’ve been using Snapseed as my photo editor for 3 years now and only yesterday I discovered it has a selective colour mode.

Of course I then had to play and this picture was perfect for experimenting on.

It is a Victorian post box that we found in the town square in Stafford along with 4 red phone boxes. It looks a bit unloved and could do with a good clean and a fresh coat of paint but it was still nice to see.