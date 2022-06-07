Previous
Fern curls by pattyblue
Fern curls

For the last 5 months the gate closest to me on the canal has been closed while repairs have been underway.
It has now reopened and I no longer have to walk to a dodgy path to get on it.
This section has lovely ferns and wild hops.
Pat

@pattyblue
Diana
Beautiful shot with lovely detail and greens.
June 7th, 2022  
Babs
What a lovely shot fav
June 7th, 2022  
