Photo 670
Fern curls
For the last 5 months the gate closest to me on the canal has been closed while repairs have been underway.
It has now reopened and I no longer have to walk to a dodgy path to get on it.
This section has lovely ferns and wild hops.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
6th June 2022 11:06am
fern
curls
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot with lovely detail and greens.
June 7th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a lovely shot fav
June 7th, 2022
