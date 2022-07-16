Previous
Next
40 winks by pattyblue
Photo 676

40 winks

I’ll just have a little snooze until somebody wants to hold me.

This owl was totally unfazed by all of the kids running about at the bird of prey display in the park.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
185% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise