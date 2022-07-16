Sign up
Photo 676
40 winks
I’ll just have a little snooze until somebody wants to hold me.
This owl was totally unfazed by all of the kids running about at the bird of prey display in the park.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
40
,
winks
