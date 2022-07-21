Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 679
Cool and drizzly
And I’m loving it. So refreshing after our short heatwave.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
679
photos
91
followers
86
following
186% complete
View this month »
672
673
674
675
676
677
678
679
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
21st July 2022 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
cool
,
drizzly
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close