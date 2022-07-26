Sign up
Photo 682
You looking at me?
This bee was moving very slowly this morning luckily for me.
It was quite cool and damp so I think he was waiting for the day to warm up before he got down to business.
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Babs
ace
He looks as though he is defending his territory.
July 26th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous close up
July 26th, 2022
