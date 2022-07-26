Previous
You looking at me? by pattyblue
Photo 682

You looking at me?

This bee was moving very slowly this morning luckily for me.
It was quite cool and damp so I think he was waiting for the day to warm up before he got down to business.
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Babs ace
He looks as though he is defending his territory.
July 26th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Fabulous close up
July 26th, 2022  
